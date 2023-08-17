BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Clouds have dominated the day for a lot of the area, although early sunshine allowed spots in the Champlain Valley to see warmer temperatures in the low 80s. Shower activity this evening will be confined to some localized sprinkles or a brief downpour, but widespread wet weather returns Friday morning.

A line of rain and storms will move across the area from west to east Friday morning. Wet weather will arrive in northern New York first in the early morning hours, and work its way east through midday. Plan for some locally heavy downpours within the line. Most of the widespread rain moves through before noon, but additional showers and storms develop during the afternoon and early evening hours. Those will be more hit-or-miss.

Widespread rainfall totals should land in the half inch to inch and a quarter range, but higher totals are likely within the heaviest downpours or areas that see multiple rounds of rain through the day. There could be a few problem spots that see ponding or minor flooding. Given the timing of the system, the severe weather threat isn’t too high, but a few stronger storms are possible that could contain damaging wind gusts.

Dew points will drop significantly behind the cold front Friday evening. By the time we wake up on Saturday morning, it will be cooler and much less humid. The upper level low associated with that system will be slow to clear out, which means there will still be a lot of clouds that linger into Saturday, and maybe a few scattered showers, but nothing too heavy.

Sunday will be a warmer day with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. It also looks dry with more sunshine. A few showers are possible early next week, but so far most of next week looks quiet in the weather department.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

