BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Most of our Thursday should be spent mainly dry. There will be the opportunity for a spotty shower or two. The best opportunity for sunshine will be across the western portions of the area. The further east you head clouds may linger a bit longer there. Where we see sunshine temperatures will climb into the 80s where we don’t, most will stay in the 70s. Dewpoints remain in the mid to upper 60s, so it will stay rather humid.

Tonight, clouds begin to fill in ahead of our next round of showers and storms. A cold front will begin to march through the region tonight into the morning hours tomorrow. Since it is coming through the morning the severe weather potential remains low. There still could be heavier downpours, some embedded thunder and lightning, and gusty winds. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s for most. Showers will begin to clear for tomorrow evening, leaving us cooler and less humid for the weekend.

This weekend still looks pleasant. Clouds may linger to start Saturday and there could be a few leftover wrap-around showers, but the trend will be for drier and sunnier weather. Sunday looks quite nice, with a good amount of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low to mid-80s.

Have a great Thursday!

-Peter

