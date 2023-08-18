How to help
2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say

A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
By Kelis McGhee and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A male and female have been found dead on Columbus State University campus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said he believes it was an “apparent homicide, suicide.” He said it appears that the male shot and killed the female before shooting himself.

The female was found in a vehicle, and the male was found up against the tire of the vehicle, Bryan said.

Officers with Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene, along with the Columbus Police Department and Columbus State University Police.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

