Another setback for the Durkee Street redevelopment plan in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Durkee Street parking lot saga continues in Plattsburgh after a New York judge struck down a plan to develop the property. But the city’s mayor says that doesn’t mean plans for a downtown apartment project are dead.

Plattsburgh City leaders and Prime Development will discuss a new way forward on an apartment project after a New York court says its soil management plan was insufficient.

“The project is not dead,” said Mayor Chris Rosenquest, D-Plattsburgh. “Certainly is another hurdle to overcome for this project and we will look to see how we can overcome that hurdle.”

The Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition or PCC brought forward the original lawsuit a few years ago due to their concerns about the project’s environmental impacts.

Kevin Farrington, the vice president of PCC, says Thursday’s ruling hopefully will result in a better plan.

“The appellete court said, ‘Hey, you should play by the rules and protect public health and have a responsible plan... it is not that hard to do,” Farrington said.

Rosenquest says the ruling means the city will need to bring the project back to the planning phase.

“The project will have to go back to the Zoning Board of Appeals with an updated soil management plan to get further approval,” Rosenquest said.

However, he says the city will first need to speak with prime development.

“We have a conversation with the developer on Monday along with our partners at Empire State Development to determine what are the next steps,” Rosenquest said.

Farrington says he hopes the group and the city get together to determine what works best for the parking lot.

“We like to move forward in a positive way, collaboratively build community consensus and come back with a plan that is actually beneficial to the community and the people instead of just one private for-profit corporation,” Farrington said.

For now, Rosenquest says the city is determined to bring more housing to the downtown.

“One way or the other, whether or not Prime comes back to the table and wants to continue their project or if they say it is just not a good project for us,” Rosenquest said. “We will put a for sale sign on this parcel and we will find a developer that will come develop housing for the city of Plattsburgh.”

Related Stories:

Plattsburgh officials to pay for Durkee project environmental testing

Judge tosses Durkee Street redevelopment plan; city reviewing legal options

Plattsburgh mayor-elect asks council to hit pause on budget vote

Plattsburgh parking lot to close until September

Plattsburgh residents file lawsuit over Durkee parking lot

Clinton County Planning Board rejects Durkee plan

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.