How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Beanie Babies introduces ‘Aloha Bear’ to benefit Hawaii wildfire victims

Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.
Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.(Ty Inc. via PR Newswire)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The maker of Beanie Babies has introduced a new, limited-edition bear to help wildfire survivors in Hawaii.

The bear, named Aloha, is gold with a rainbow ribbon and has the words “Maui Strong” on its chest.

Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.

“Loss can strike at any time. The speed and savagery of the Maui wildfires are an especially horrific, heartbreaking reminder of that,” Warner said in a press release. “While I can’t undo what has happened, I can try to help those who are suffering in the aftermath.”

Beanie Babies come with birthdays and poems. Aloha’s birthday is Aug. 8, the day wildfires took off in Maui.

Its poem says, “Helping each other all day long, we forever will stay Maui strong.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the name of a man who they say barricaded himself inside a Burlington home...
Police release name of man who died by suicide during Burlington standoff
A head-on crash in Moretown on Wednesday sent three people to the hospital. - File photo
Head-on crash sends 3 people to the hospital
Police have released new details about a crash in Warren that left two men dead, including the...
Police identify 2nd driver killed in Warren crash
A Central Vermont day care worker is under investigation, accused of child abuse.
Central Vermont day care worker accused of child abuse
Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Mirror...
Police investigating brazen burglaries at Stowe businesses

Latest News

Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten
More Green Mountain Power customers can now get battery backups for their homes.
Green Mountain Power expanding customer access to home battery backups
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Police reported they found a live military-style explosive device inside the home of Marcus...
Police find live military-style explosive inside home of man being arrested