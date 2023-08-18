Blake earns first late model win of the season at Thunder Road

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - After taking the lead early in the late models race, Cody Blake never fell out of first place, capturing his first win of the season in a caution-free race.

“We needed this for sure, the last three weeks we were struggling a little bit, and we definitely needed this win to get our morale back up,” Blake said. “Now, I’m confident we can get another before the season’s over. Just don’t look in the mirror when you’re winning a race like that. Just don’t look in the mirror, don’t make mistakes, it’s a mental game while you’re driving, it’s pretty fun. It’s a lot of fun, actually.”

In the flying tigers race, a couple of caution flags wiped out a pair of leads for Cam Gadue, as Brandon Gray passed him on lap 37 to take the lead for good, winning his second race of the year.

For the street stocks, Kasey Collins took the lead almost right away and never let it go. He held off Jamie Davis from lap three until the finish to earn his first win of the season.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.