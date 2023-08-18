How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Blake earns first late model win of the season at Thunder Road

Cody Blake took lead in lap 14 and never gave it up
Cody Blake took lead in lap 14 and never gave it up
By Michael Dugan
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - After taking the lead early in the late models race, Cody Blake never fell out of first place, capturing his first win of the season in a caution-free race.

“We needed this for sure, the last three weeks we were struggling a little bit, and we definitely needed this win to get our morale back up,” Blake said. “Now, I’m confident we can get another before the season’s over. Just don’t look in the mirror when you’re winning a race like that. Just don’t look in the mirror, don’t make mistakes, it’s a mental game while you’re driving, it’s pretty fun. It’s a lot of fun, actually.”

In the flying tigers race, a couple of caution flags wiped out a pair of leads for Cam Gadue, as Brandon Gray passed him on lap 37 to take the lead for good, winning his second race of the year.

For the street stocks, Kasey Collins took the lead almost right away and never let it go. He held off Jamie Davis from lap three until the finish to earn his first win of the season.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the name of a man who they say barricaded himself inside a Burlington home...
Police release name of man who died by suicide during Burlington standoff
A head-on crash in Moretown on Wednesday sent three people to the hospital. - File photo
Head-on crash sends 3 people to the hospital
A Central Vermont day care worker is under investigation, accused of child abuse.
Central Vermont day care worker accused of child abuse
Police have released new details about a crash in Warren that left two men dead, including the...
Police identify 2nd driver killed in Warren crash
Residents of a subsidized housing building in Burlington say they’re sick of the drugs and...
Tenants complain Burlington apartment building is plagued by drugs, crime

Latest News

Cody Blake took lead in lap 14 and never gave it up
Blake earns first late model win of the season at Thunder Road
CVU football in limelight after first state title in 2022
Redhawks seek repeat
CVU football in limelight after first state title in 2022
Redhawks seek repeat
Hornets reached second straight state semifinal last year
Essex looking to return to the top