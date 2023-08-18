Butterfly experts prepare for monarch caterpillars to transform

WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - This time of year, monarch butterflies are transforming from the caterpillar stage.

The Vermont Center for Ecostudies is on its Mission Monarch, a hunt for caterpillars, monarchs, and eggs ahead of their migration.

We tagged along with conservation biologist Kent McFarland and the Center’s interns as they inspected 100 milkweed plants to count how many caterpillars, eggs, and adults are present.

“These are the ones that are going to fly to Mexico. So we’re going to get this snapshot right now of like, hey, are they doing poorly this year?” said McFarland.

Monarchs are endangered right now, and McFarland says the jury is still out on how the ones in Vermont have been impacted by such a rainy summer.

“The days on end of rain could be a problem in the prime of productivity, and it’s because they can’t feed as much and it’s colder. They’re trying to hide more, and they can get diseased more,” said McFarland.

But the data Vermonters can include in Mission Monarch doesn’t stop just because it’s been a sopping wet summer. The day we joined in on the fun, I found a caterpillar on a milkweed plant!

Monarch monitoring happens across the world. McFarland says a group in Mexico does a midwinter survey, finding last year’s monarch count was down about 20% from the previous year, which he says usually indicates how our population will compare.

“Any day we’re going to start seeing migrants take off,” said McFarland.

We didn’t see any adults the day we searched, just the caterpillar.

Paul Smith’s VIC in New York’s North Country has a 30-year-old butterfly house that keeps an eye on monarchs as well.

Like McFarland’s experience, VIC coordinator Martha Van der Voort says they’re seeing a similar story.

“Typically, we would have a whole lot more adult monarchs in the last couple of weeks. And we just haven’t - we’ve just got this population of caterpillars we’re taking care of now,” said Van der Voort.

Van der Voort also says visitors contest similar observations. Last year, the VIC tagged over 300 monarchs. This year, Van der Voort says they haven’t started tagging yet, because the population is still in their cocoons or are still caterpillars.

Anyone can participate in mission monarch by taking a look at the milkweed you see in your backyard, and their website has more information on how you can participate.

