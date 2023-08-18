Deadline extended for Vermonters to apply for disaster unemployment assistance

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Department of Labor is giving people in flooded Vermont communities more time to file for disaster unemployment assistance.

Individuals within all flooding-affected counties now have until Sept. 29 to file their initial claims. The eligible counties are Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham and Windsor.

The state encourages those eligible to apply for disaster unemployment assistance benefits as soon as possible. Click here for more information and to apply for the DUA program.

