Despite flood damage, Montpelier High School to open on time

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier High School will open on time this year despite flood damage to parts of the building.

In a letter to the school community, the Montpelier Roxbury School District superintendent says crews have been doing air testing and cleaning to get the building ready for students.

She says mold sample results have come back very low and that bacteria in the basement will be cleaned.

For now, there is negative pressure in the basement, meaning no infected air will go into the rest of the building.

The parking lot was repaved and is safe for students to walk and park.

The first day of school is Aug. 30.

