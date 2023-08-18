Driveways and private roads get FEMA attention

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Is your driveway the next step on the road to recovery?

FEMA is offering money for those who live on privately-owned roads or bridges that were damaged by flooding this summer.

This applies to residents in Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Rutland, Washington, Windham, or Windsor counties.

Some of the qualifications include that the road or bridge is the only way to access your property, or that EMS crews currently cannot reach your residence.

