How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Drone drops feces, eggs to attack homeless

A drone is targeting homeless people in Manchester, New Hampshire. WMUR, CNN Newsource
By WMUR staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WMUR) - People in New Hampshire are reporting drone attacks on the homeless community, and they say it’s been happening for months.

“The homeless community is very much used to being attacked. This is a whole new level of attack,” said Dam Wright, a homeless advocate.

Eggs, popsicles and even feces are just some of the things Wright says have been dropped near homeless people from a drone.

“We would keep seeing other items dropped from the sky and it’s become a regular thing, especially in areas where homeless people tend to congregate,” he said.

Manchester police confirmed they are aware of the attacks and have opened an investigation.

“This is somebody who is deliberately targeting people with high technology, and sooner or later they’re going to drop something heavy and it’s going to hurt somebody,” Wright said.

Even though the drone drops don’t seem to have hit anyone yet, members of the homeless community say it’s still upsetting.

“It’s certainly disheartening,” Revan Bellino said. “You know, I mean, like a lot of people are just trying to stay alive, let alone deal with extra things.”

Wright says he just hopes police figure out who is operating the drone.

“The people out on the streets really have it bad enough as it is without being under constant attack, let alone high-tech attack,” Wright said. “Whoever has the time, energy and resources to do something like this is really a sick individual.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the name of a man who they say barricaded himself inside a Burlington home...
Police release name of man who died by suicide during Burlington standoff
A head-on crash in Moretown on Wednesday sent three people to the hospital. - File photo
Head-on crash sends 3 people to the hospital
A Central Vermont day care worker is under investigation, accused of child abuse.
Central Vermont day care worker accused of child abuse
Police have released new details about a crash in Warren that left two men dead, including the...
Police identify 2nd driver killed in Warren crash
Residents of a subsidized housing building in Burlington say they’re sick of the drugs and...
Tenants complain Burlington apartment building is plagued by drugs, crime

Latest News

With COVID hospitalizations ticking upward, some pharmacies are running short of at-home tests.
Some Vermont pharmacies running short on at-home COVID tests
Friday was move-in day for first-year students at the newly named Vermont State University.
First-year students arrive at newly minted Vermont State University
You can weigh in on shaping Vermont's economic future.
How you can help shape Vermont’s economic future
This week's Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old cat named Sweet Pea.
Pets with Potential: Meet Sweet Pea
Matthew Dulmaine
Police arrest suspect in Brattleboro baseball bat beating murder