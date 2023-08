Empty Arms Vermont hosts their 5k Run and Walk event

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An event to support parents experiencing loss will be running in Burlington.

The Empty Arms Vermont 5k Run and Walk event takes over Oakledge Park in Burlington tomorrow.

The run is intended to raise awareness for pregnancy and infant loss.

It is hosted by Empty Arms Vermont, who provide emotional support, miscarriage kits, and yoga classes for parents going through child loss.

The event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

