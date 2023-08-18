How to help
GMP gets greenlight to expand customer access to home battery backups

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - More customers of the state’s largest utility can now get battery backups for their homes.

Friday, Green Mountain Power announced the Vermont Public Utility Commission had lifted the 500-customer-per-year cap on the Powerwall and Bring Your Own Device programs.

GMP says that was needed because their waitlist for the program has grown to 1,200 people and was backed up to 2026.

With more severe weather, they say it’s crucial to give customers options to keep the lights on when the power goes out. GMP says 300 people got on that waitlist after the flooding this summer.

Click here for more information on those programs.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

