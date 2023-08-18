How Vermont’s reorganization process aims to get more people interested in local politics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - By state law, each major political party in Vermont must go through a reorganization process every two years. It begins at the local level and shapes the work that elected officials do. And leaders of all political stripes say now is the time to get involved.

Vermont holds elections every two years. In off years, political parties restructure and elect new members at the town, county and state levels.

“People have to recommit to being part of a party organization and recommit to sharing a certain set of values,” said Amanda Gustin, the vice chair of the Vermont Democratic Party.

Starting next month, Democrats, Republicans and Progressives will begin forming local committees, then in October on the county level, and in November on the statewide level.

“It’s a great opportunity for somebody who has never been involved before to come and learn how things work and get involved right away,” said Paul Dame, the chair of the Vermont Republican Party.

Next spring, the parties will elect delegates to attend the Democratic and Republican national conventions in Milwaukee and Chicago next summer.

This year, the Democratic Party has diversity goals. The party is looking to recruit Black, Hispanic, Asian, LGBTQ and younger delegates.

“It’s so important that we speak to diversity but that we show it as well. We have to be intentional. If we’re not intentional, it will not happen,” said Esther Charlestin of the Vermont Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Republicans plan to turn what’s normally a procedural meeting into a summit on housing, taxes and education.

“If we had a Republican majority, these are the true priorities of what a Republican majority would look like,” Dame said.

Vermonters involved in local political committees are the backbone of the candidate recruitment process, candidates who run for the state Legislature or statewide office.

“At the core of this is that we get more voices in the room to drive policy through lived experience,” Gustin said.

Democrats and their allies hold a supermajority in the state Legislature.

Vermont’s GOP, which holds just 38 seats in the House says now is the time to get involved to make change in Montpelier and recruit more candidates.

“Potential increases on home heating fuel, vehicle registrations, education taxes: If you want to see a change, the only way is to get involved on the local level,” Dame said.

Vermont’s general election may be over a year away but leaders of all political stripes stress that getting involved and having your voice heard is key.

Each party in every town has a specific date that they meet next month. Click on the links below for more on when and where committees will organize.

https://www.vtdemocrats.org/party-reorg

https://www.vtgop.org/2023-reorganization/

https://www.progressiveparty.org/organize

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.