How you can help shape Vermont’s economic future

The Vermont Futures Project is an independent, nonpartisan organization. The group launched a listening tour on Thursday to hear from communities around the state about how Vermont can grow its population to 802,000 and the nonseasonal housing stock to 350,000 by 2025.

But in the last 12 years, Vermont has only added about 20,000 people.

Executive Director Kevin Chu says that doesn’t mean those goals aren’t achievable.

“Data is not destiny, so we can look at historic rates of growth and predict where we might go if we do nothing. But there is danger in doing nothing as well. So I like to think that we as a state can pick a future that we want to see and proactively build toward it,” Chu said.

He says that may require changes in land use policies, Act 250 and zoning, for example, to create more housing.

