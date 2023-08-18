How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Judge rules Florida law banning some Chinese property purchases can be enforced

A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in...
A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida can be enforced while being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Thursday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A new law that bans citizens of China and some other countries from purchasing property in large swaths of Florida can be enforced while being challenged in court, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Judge Allen Winsor denied the American Civil Liberties Union’s request to block the state law as it seeks to overturn it. The group is representing Chinese citizens living in Florida.

The law applies to properties within 10 miles (16 kilometers) of military installations and other “critical infrastructure” and also affects citizens of Cuba, Venezuela, Syria, Iran, Russia and North Korea. But Chinese citizens and those selling property to them face the harshest penalties. The prohibition also applies to agricultural land.

The ACLU argued the law discriminates against potential homebuyers by nationality. The state argued that the law isn’t discriminatory because it addresses security issues posed by those nations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023 photo provided by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department shows...
A family outing at a popular waterfall turns grim as mother drowns trying to rescue son
Burlington Police police say an alleged burglar who barricaded himself inside a garage in the...
Alleged burglar who barricaded himself in Burlington garage dies by suicide
A head-on crash in Moretown on Wednesday sent three people to the hospital. - File photo
Head-on crash sends 3 people to the hospital
Surveillance photo
Can you help police identify robbery suspect?
Police have released the name of a man who they say barricaded himself inside a Burlington home...
Police release name of man who died by suicide during Burlington standoff

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Justice Department seeks 33 years in prison for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in Jan. 6 case
UVMMC
UVM Medical Center looks to make addiction treatment more accessible
Ten Bay Area officers were charged in a corruption probe.
Authorities charge 9 current and former California police officers in corruption case
Ten Bay Area officers were charged in a corruption probe.
10 Bay Area officers charged in corruption probe
The Hurricane Center said that “Hilary has the potential to bring impacts to the Baja...
Hilary grows into major hurricane in Pacific off Mexico and could bring heavy rain to US Southwest