How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute

FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.(Artur Staszewski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) - Authorities in Paris have arrested a man who jumped off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.

The tower’s management company said security spotted him right after he entered the site Thursday morning.

They tried to stop him, but he went ahead with his jump.

The man landed on the roof of the nearby sports center, where police arrested him.

The tower’s management company has condemned the behavior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have released the name of a man who they say barricaded himself inside a Burlington home...
Police release name of man who died by suicide during Burlington standoff
A head-on crash in Moretown on Wednesday sent three people to the hospital. - File photo
Head-on crash sends 3 people to the hospital
Police have released new details about a crash in Warren that left two men dead, including the...
Police identify 2nd driver killed in Warren crash
A Central Vermont day care worker is under investigation, accused of child abuse.
Central Vermont day care worker accused of child abuse
Thieves were caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Mirror...
Police investigating brazen burglaries at Stowe businesses

Latest News

The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man’s slaying, prosecutor says
Police have made an arrest in a Brattleboro murder. - File photo
Police arrest suspect in Brattleboro murder
FILE - President Joe Biden, center, meets with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, and...
US, Japan and South Korea boosting mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
A drug collection program in Southern Vermont is touting positive results.
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center claims positive results of medication collection system
The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon