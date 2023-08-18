How to help
Need something to read? August book recommendations from the Fletcher Free Library

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking for a new book to read? Staffers at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington have some suggestions.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Melissa Hutson to get the library’s monthly book recommendations. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

One of the books Hutson mentioned is “Black Faces, White Spaces,” by Carolyn Finney. Finney will speak at the library on Aug. 20. Click here for more details on her talk and Burlington’s Summer Community Day that will follow it.

