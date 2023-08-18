Need something to read? August book recommendations from the Fletcher Free Library

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking for a new book to read? Staffers at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington have some suggestions.

Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Melissa Hutson to get the library’s monthly book recommendations. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

One of the books Hutson mentioned is “Black Faces, White Spaces,” by Carolyn Finney. Finney will speak at the library on Aug. 20. Click here for more details on her talk and Burlington’s Summer Community Day that will follow it.

Related Stories:

July reading picks from the Fletcher Free Library

Fletcher Free Library’s summer reading picks for kids

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.