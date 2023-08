MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet With Potential is a 12-year-old cat named Sweet Pea.

A fun fact about Sweet Pea is that she likes to roll herself up in a blanket, and turn into what caretakes say is a turtle!

Find out more about this cat and other furry friends at Homeward Bound, Addison County’s Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.