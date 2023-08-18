Police arrest suspect in Brattleboro murder

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in a Brattleboro murder.

Friday, Brattleboro Police said they arrested Matthew Dulmaine, 25, of Brattleboro, for the murder of Timothy Barbour.

Barbour, 59, of Brattleboro, was found dead down an embankment off Cedar Street two weeks ago.

Dulmaine is due in court Friday afternoon to be arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder.

