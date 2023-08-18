Police arrest suspect in Brattleboro murder
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in a Brattleboro murder.
Friday, Brattleboro Police said they arrested Matthew Dulmaine, 25, of Brattleboro, for the murder of Timothy Barbour.
Barbour, 59, of Brattleboro, was found dead down an embankment off Cedar Street two weeks ago.
Dulmaine is due in court Friday afternoon to be arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder.
Related Stories:
Police say Brattleboro death was a homicide, ID victim
Brattleboro Police investigate suspicious death
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.