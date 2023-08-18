How to help
Police arrest suspect in Brattleboro murder

Police have made an arrest in a Brattleboro murder. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a suspect in a Brattleboro murder.

Friday, Brattleboro Police said they arrested Matthew Dulmaine, 25, of Brattleboro, for the murder of Timothy Barbour.

Barbour, 59, of Brattleboro, was found dead down an embankment off Cedar Street two weeks ago.

Dulmaine is due in court Friday afternoon to be arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police say Brattleboro death was a homicide, ID victim

Brattleboro Police investigate suspicious death

