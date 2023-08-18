How to help
Police investigating gunshot fired in downtown Burlington

Police are investigating reports of a gunshot fired in downtown Burlington early Friday...
Police are investigating reports of a gunshot fired in downtown Burlington early Friday morning. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating reports of a gunshot fired in downtown Burlington early Friday morning.

Investigators say it happened just before 2 a.m. on King Street.

When officers arrived, they say they found evidence a shot was fired, but they say no injuries were reported and no damage was found on the surrounding properties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burlington Police at 802-658-2704.

