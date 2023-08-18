SBA helps with disaster relief efforts through low-interest loans

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Building back can mean needing a budget boost for some Vermonters, and the Small Business Association has stepped in to help.

The organization has approved over $10 million in low-interest disaster loans for businesses and homeowners to rebuild.

As of Tuesday evening, 223 applications have been approved, but SBA is still reviewing applications.

The deadline to apply is Sepember 12th.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.