Search for permanent police chief still ongoing in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh’s search for a permanent police chief is still underway. Meanwhile, the interim police chief wants his old job back in Warren County.

Interim Police Chief Bud York is a write-in candidate for sheriff in the upcoming election.

Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest says York will remain on board as interim police chief throughout the duration of his campaign. He adds York could exit the role as early as October or as late as January depending on the outcome of the election.

Rosenquest says the search for a permanent chief is still ongoing.

“The biggest thing for the city of Plattsburgh is finding a permanent police chief, that has been our position from the beginning. Unfortunately, there have not been any viable candidates that have come forward,” said Rosequest, D-Plattsburgh.

He also says the city would ideally like to promote from within but is considering outside options that match the direction they would like the department to go in.

I reached out to York about his election bid but had not yet heard back when this story was published.

