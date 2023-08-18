Sen. Welch demands clean water access for Americans

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont senator is calling for more access to clean water in the U.S.

Senator Peter Welch joined another senator in sending a letter to the Government Accountability Office to expand data collection and research on water and wastewater infrastructure.

The letter asks the GAO to study what the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Environmental Protection Agency are doing to find areas that need water infrastructure.

He says some estimates indicate more than 2 million Americans don’t have access to safe drinking water and sanitation.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.