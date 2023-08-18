South Burlington robbery suspect arrested in Burlington

How to help
Officers from multiple police agencies converged in downtown Burlington Friday afternoon after an officer spotted a robbery suspect.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Officers from multiple police agencies converged in downtown Burlington Friday afternoon after an officer spotted a robbery suspect.

Law enforcement from Burlington, South Burlington and UVM, along with the ATF responded to the King Street area at about 1:30 p.m.

Burlington police say a patrol officer recognized a suspect in a South Burlington gun crime from Monday when an Uber driver was allegedly robbed at gunpoint.

After a foot chase through backyards and over fences, police say they found Roger Peay, 33, of Burlington, hiding in a backyard and arrested him.

The King Street Youth Center was on lockdown for a time and part of the street was cordoned off but it has since reopened.

