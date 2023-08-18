Southwest Medical Center claims positive results of medication collection system

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A drug collection program in Southern Vermont is touting results.

Southwest Medical Center installed a ‘medsafe’ collection box back in 2017 intended for collecting unwanted or outdated medications.

Experts say that the box is an alternative to flushing unwanted meds, which can contaminate the water supply.

The location at SVMC in Bennington is the first non-law enforcement disposal location open 24-hours in the state.

Almost exactly six years after the box was installed it has retrieved 2,600 pounds of medications.

