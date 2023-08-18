How to help
July unemployment rate shows impact of flooding on Vt. economy

New data from the Vermont Department of Labor sheds some light on how the flooding impacted our...
New data from the Vermont Department of Labor sheds some light on how the flooding impacted our economy. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - New data from the Vermont Department of Labor sheds some light on how the flooding impacted our economy.

The Labor Department says July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 1.8%. That’s down one-tenth of a percentage point from June’s rate.

Vermont tied for the second lowest rate in the nation. New Hampshire came in first with 1.7% in July. The comparable U.S. rate in July was 3.5 percent.

But the Vermont labor commissioner says they’ve also seen a drop of 1,700 jobs in the accommodation and food services industry, and unemployment insurance claims are 50% higher this summer than they were last summer.

Click here to see the full report.

