July unemployment rate shows impact of flooding on Vt. economy

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - New data from the Vermont Department of Labor sheds some light on how the flooding impacted our economy.

The Labor Department says July’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 1.8%. That’s down one-tenth of a percentage point from June’s rate.

Vermont tied for the second lowest rate in the nation. New Hampshire came in first with 1.7% in July. The comparable U.S. rate in July was 3.5 percent.

But the Vermont labor commissioner says they’ve also seen a drop of 1,700 jobs in the accommodation and food services industry, and unemployment insurance claims are 50% higher this summer than they were last summer.

