Will the royal swans remain in Swanton? Questions over the town’s tradition

SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After one of Swanton’s royal swans died this past winter, the birds’ caretakers were left questioning whether they should continue the program, which has faced criticism from wildlife advocates.

“The royal swans of Swanton... I grew up here in Swanton; I just couldn’t imagine the place without them,” said Terrance Tuck of the Swanton Historical Society.

A staple of Swanton-- since 1961, the pond in the middle of Swanton has been home to two royal swans, Betty and Sam. Originally a gift from the queen of England for the town’s 200th anniversary and named in honor of Queen Elizabeth or Betty and Uncle Sam, the birds have been a major attraction.

“People in other areas know about Swanton is the place the swans in the park,” Swanton Town Manager Brian Savage said.

That was until this past January, when Betty the swan died of kidney failure, just months after Queen Elizabeth II passed away.

“It was totally unexpected. The health was there. Betty was fine. And then in the evening, she was over in a corner, and had passed,” said Herbert Bartemy, the winter caretaker of the swans.

Usually, when one of the town’s swans died, they would be replaced. But after Betty’s passing the swans’ caretakers say the criticism they’d been facing from wildlife advocates made them hold off on finding a new partner for Sam, as they need the community’s support to continue the program.

“When Betty passed away in January, we decided that we would wait. There will be people that don’t like to see live animals on display, but the swans have been here for so long and not having them would be... people would miss them,” swan caretaker Suzanne Washburn said.

This isn’t the first time the birds have fallen to health issues. The current Sam the swan was introduced just last year after the previous bid was euthanized due to complications caused by bumblefoot.

“There are people who are concerned about the welfare of the swans and feel that they’ve kind of outlived the uniqueness. They’re entitled to their opinion,” Savage said.

Despite this, the caretakers are now certain that they will be keeping the tradition alive and a new Betty will be joining Sam next spring.

“They’re independent birds, but when the female arrives, you will see an instantaneous bond. They will swim toward one another. Their necks will join together to make that beautiful heart shape,” Washburn said.

“It’s a tradition,” Bartemy said. “It should be carried on and that’s the way that we’re going with it.”

Now that they’ve decided to keep the birds, they say the next step they would like to take is upgrading the village green and expanding the pond to make room for more swimming space and plants. They’re also looking for more volunteers to help with care.

In the meantime, while caretakers wait for the next Betty, Chad the duck is around to keep Sam company.

