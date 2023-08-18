Work to revive historic barn in Hardwick aimed at driving economic progress

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction crews in Hardwick are restoring an old dairy barn into something officials say will drive economic growth in the Northeast Kingdom.

With the help of millions of dollars in federal and state funding, construction is underway to preserve and restore Hardwick’s historic Yellow Barn.

“It’s sort of like a beacon, if you will, as you enter into Hardwick that’s what you see first,” Dov Schiller said.

Schiller lives in Elmore but spends a lot of time in the town of Hardwick. He remembers the historic yellow barn as the Greensboro Garage.

The barn has been a staple in town since the 1800s and now crews are hard at work to revive it.

“To see new life coming and a historical building being renovated and even better than it was perhaps is really a joy,” Schiller said.

With the help of more than $11 million in state and federal funding, the plan is to reopen the barn as a retail shop called the Yellow Barn Business Accelerator. It will be operated by the Cabot Creamery to showcase local agriculture products.

“We’re going to be able to produce products out of this building-- buy cheese-- just a wonderful opportunity to come full circle with agriculture being the center of this iconic barn,” Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said.

According to construction crews, the barn is lifted so they can put a new foundation underneath. Given the building’s age, they have come across some challenges with rot but say the building is still structurally sound.

A portion of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail runs right behind the barn.

Officials say this will spark growth for local farms and create jobs in the region.

“We know that folks are driving here and coming to this destination so that they can use the trail, 93 miles throughout the Northeast Kingdom. So we know that this will be another driver,” Vt. Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle said.

David Hammond moved to Greensboro in February. He hopes the space will serve as a space for the community to come together.

“It’s like a little beam of light, like ah, I’m home... In a place I’d rather be,” Hammond said.

Project officials say the site is expected to open in the spring of next year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.