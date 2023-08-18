BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! An upper level low pressure system will keep a lot of clouds around and the chance for a few showers into the first half of the weekend, but the air will feel much different behind the front passing through the area this evening. Humidity is already falling, and Saturday will have an almost fall-like feel to the air.

Sunshine will be hard to come by on Saturday, and there will still be a few showers around, but it won’t be a soaker of a day by any means. Temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 60s in many spots, and it won’t be humid. Sunday will be the day for sunshine lovers as the low pressure system moves away from the area and drier, warmer conditions return. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s and it will be a dry, partly cloudy day.

Monday will feature plenty of dry hours too, but a cold front sliding through the area late in the day will bring the chance for a few showers. Behind that front, we’ll see very comfortable, dry conditions through the middle of next week. After a very active summer, it looks like we’ll get a nice stretch of at least a few quiet, comfortable days.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.