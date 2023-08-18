BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday. Showers and downpours will continue to push eastward through the morning hours today. As we head towards this afternoon, we will trend drier, but won’t be completely dry. This afternoon, there will still be a few showers and isolated rumbles of thunder, but those will be more hit or miss compared to what we saw this morning.

Rain totals will likely range between .5-1″, but there could be heavier totals where some of those heavier downpours set up. The flood potential remains low, but there could be a few problem spots here and there. There is also the potential for some severe weather, but given the timing, instability remains low. Nonetheless, there could be 1 or 2 stronger storms, with the main threat being gusty winds.

Following todays wet weather, dew points plunge into the weekend, meaning will be comfortable for the weekend. A few pesky clouds and wrap-around rain showers look to stick around for Saturday, but clear out in time for Sunday.

Sunday looks like a nice summer day with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s with a good amount of sunshine. This nice weather looks to carry over into next week too. A few showers are possible early next week, but most of next week looks nice in the weather department.

Have a great Friday!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

