Burlington police arrest man for knifepoint robbery

Ezra Dillon
Ezra Dillon(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police have arrested a man for committing a robbery at knifepoint.

Police say at around 11 a.m. Saturday, they began receiving calls that a man in a yellow jacket was robbing and holding someone at knife-point in the area of Bank St. and Pine St.

When they got there they found a man that matched the description and tried to approach them. The suspect ran off and while running discarded the knife used in the robbery.

Police were ultimately able to arrest him and recover the money taken from the victim and he was identified as 32-year-old Ezra Dillon of Burlington.

Dillon was charged with assault and robbery and held on a $5,000 bail.

