Citizen Cider’s 6th Annual Battle of the Bands returns to Burlington

By Jessica Tara
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Citizen Cider’s 6th Annual Battle of the Bands returned to Burlington Saturday.

Four local bands took to the stage and played for three judges for a day of music, food and of course, cider.

People came from all across our region to take part in the fun.

“We’re a big fan of citizen cider’s -- we were just checking out the website and saw they had this going on,” said Meghan Vonhassel.

Organizers say the battle showcases and celebrates the best undiscovered musicians in the Burlington area. The winning band will become Citizen Cider’s house band for the next year. Even though Vonhassel has been to Citizen’s Cider before, this is her first time at the Burlington location.

“This is just a really cool hangout we’ve never actually been to this cider brewery so it’s really cool,” said Vonhassel.

Event coordinator, Matthew Perry says he has seen some changes since the first Battle of the Bands.

“It’s gotten a little popular I think in the last few years,” said Matthew Perry.

Perry acknowledges the teamwork and dedication that makes this event happen, and he hopes for bigger and better things in the future.

“I would like to make it even bigger going forward. We have another event space down on Flynn Avenue that’s bigger. Maybe if we can get more things going, we can have it down there, have more bands, have it an all-day thing,” said Perry.

All proceeds will be donated to the Intervale Center who lost their crops a month ago.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

