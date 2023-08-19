How to help
Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Vermont

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - Mosquitoes in two Vermont counties test positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis. It’s a serious, and potentially fatal mosquito transmitted infection. The bugs tested positive from pools in Alburgh and Swanton earlier this month. The health department says E.E.E. hasn’t been detected in Vermont since 2015, and that last confirmed human cases in 2012 resulted in the death of 2 people. This comes after West Nile virus was also detected in mosquitoes in Alburgh and Vergennes just a few weeks ago.

