Exploring unique finds at vintage market in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The rain couldn’t stop Vermonters from visiting Burlington’s vintage markets summer series Saturday.

The Burlington vintage market is a pop-up series, featured at Burlington’s Farmers Market.

It attracts more than a thousand people a year, as more than 15 rotating vendors show off their hard-to-find items.

Organizers say small markets like this are essential for those who sell secondhand clothes. With so many new brands out there today for people to choose from.

“There are people who, it’s just a side thing. There are people who are just really passionate about what they do. The other big thing is that fast fashion is having a huge impact on our environment right now. Buying second hand is a huge way to help. Also get some cool things for your closet or house,” said Vendor Ken Pickart.

With the market’s success, organizers have decided to extend the pop up through the fall months.

