Honoring a teammates memory with an annual softball tournament

RYEGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A softball tournament to prevent suicide.

More than 150 people turned out for the third annual jack sweet memorial softball tournament being held this weekend in Ryegate.

It honors jack sweet, who died by suicide, three years ago. He was 22.

Sweet was a well-known athlete who participated in numerous sports. Including snowmobile racing, fishing and more. But his heart was biggest on the ball field.

So, his friends and teammates put together the two-day tournament to remember the player who wore the number 5 jersey. And to remind anyone struggling that there’s help available through loved ones and the 988 suicide and crisis hotline.

“Him in general as a person is just really missed. By everybody, all teams. Suicide prevention isn’t talked about enough, it really isn’t. It’s very important to know that number and to call if you ever feel that way. You know, life is worth living for,” said tournament organizer Zach Josler.

Organizer Zach Josler says the goal is to raise awareness about mental illness and to let people know that depression can affect anyone. The tournament continues at mills memorial field tomorrow. 8 teams are competing for first, second and third place prizes.

The organizers expect to raise about 3-thousand dollars through entry fees and donations. All the proceeds will benefit suicide prevention programming at the Clara Martin center.

