Motorcyclist killed in Granby crash

Granby, Vt. (WCAX) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Granby.

Vermont state police say it happened on DC Line Rd. A passerby happened upon the scene and found the rider, 49-year-old Michael Flanagan, in critical condition.

He was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say they believe Flanagan lost control of the bike and crashed into a ditch. He was the only person involved in the crash.

