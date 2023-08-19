How to help
Vermont NanoFest puts a spotlight on small brewers

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s favorite events, where all local small breweries are invited to show off their unique tastes. is back once again.

“Just the quality of everything here. They are small and they are local, but it’s definitely on par with the big names. If not better,” said Vermonter Hayli Jodoin

Brocklebank Craft Brewing is hosting their seventh annual Vermont Nanofestival. With thirteen different small Vermont breweries in the line up.

The event attracts thousands of people from all over New England. Excited to try many of Vermont’s hidden gems, different beers.

Kraemer & Kin brewery is just one of the many that come to the event every year. They got their start during the pandemic.

They say it’s been a long time coming and without this event. Their beer may not have reached as many people as it would have when they first launched.

“There are so many incredible beer lovers here. I think there are so many beautiful brews, and breweries to appreciate here in the state of Vermont. Regardless of size. But it is awesome to gather with our nano-colleagues. You know, we are all leaning in, and trying to build a business,” said Kraemer & Kin Brewery Co-owner Heather Kraemer.

Helping those small brews build business was the whole point of the event as when it first started it just had three breweries in the original line up.

Now the event has a hard time printing enough tickets for everyone to come -- as this year the fest was sold out.

The event creates thousands of dollars for the small breweries in the state. Brocklebank never expected the event to take off like this!

“Smaller breweries, it can be hard to get a foothold. To get attention with, you know, some of the big names out there. So, this is a good chance for people to learn about some of the little breweries that are out there,” said Brocklebank Craft Brewing co-owner Anne Linehan.

People visiting say they definitely are always glad they came.

“I love all these breweries that come out. I’m a Kraemer & Kin fan if you can’t tell. So we were excited to come again, the beers are great. The selection is amazing. We plan on coming every year if we can,” said Juli Tyson.

