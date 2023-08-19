VTrans conducts Winooski Bridge survey

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington-Winooski bridge was closed multiple times Saturday as the state’s department of transportation conducted an aerial survey.

Officials say the survey is a part of the initial assessments as they look to make major renovations to the 95-year-old structure.

The survey flights caused brief 15-minute closures while a helicopter flew overhead.

VTtrans officials say the bridge has 25,000 vehicle crossings per day, but has narrow travel lanes and sidewalks, no shoulders, and no buffer separating vehicle traffic from pedestrians and bicyclists. Creating unsafe conditions for travelers.

Replacement of the existing structure with intersection improvements are expected to begin in 20-27.

