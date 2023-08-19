BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Saturday! Yesterday’s showers and downpours have come to a close, but there will be leftover clouds and showers here and there, through the day today. Partly to mostly cloudy skies prevailing through much of the day, and there could be a few light wrap-around rain showers for some today. Temperatures are cooler as a result, with most stuck in the 60s today.

Clouds should begin to depart as we head towards tonight, which will set us up for a much better day Sunday. Sunshine prevails through much of the day Sunday; as a result, temperatures are warmer, with most climbing close to normal in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Next week could start a bit soggy as a weak cold front slides through the area. There will still be plenty of dry time Monday, with the opportunity for a few light rain showers. After that, it is looking nice! High pressure builds in for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, bringing sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. So, after a very active summer, we’ll get a nice stretch of at least a few quiet, comfortable days.

Have a great weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

