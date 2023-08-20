Abenaki mural in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A troupe of creatives lead by Abenaki artist Abena Songbird are painting a mural in the Montpelier Transit Center. For five years, the Montpelier public art commission has been planning the installation of an Abenaki inspired mural for the community, and this week it’s becoming a reality.

“We always thought there should be something in our state capitol, something permanent from our first people, the Abenaki folk.” said Bob Hannum of the Montpelier public art commission.

The mural is 17 feet tall and 27 feet wide with symbols important to Abenaki culture. Sweetgrass and fiddleheads, strawberries for unity, a hummingbird for resiliency, a sunrise and ash tree, for the Abenaki say they are people of the dawn land, born of the ash tree.

“For me, it’s all connected, so it’s the water, the plants, the animals, youth the elders, the spirit, we all need to feel, you know, represented.” said Songbird

Songbird hopes the mural inspires viewers to be stewards of the land to the best of their ability, and makes BIPOC people feel welcome.

“Nd’olemowzibna, means we continue to live, and it has to do with resilience in the face of a lot of change and obstacles, it has to do with coming together and unity of our people.” said Songbird

The painting process began August 14th and the team projects they should wrap up before the 25th. A celebration with traditional Abenaki foodis being planned for October.

