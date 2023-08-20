Apple orchards showing promise after May freeze

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In May, a late season freeze made Vermont apple season look grim, but 3 months later it’s a whole different picture.

On May 19th, growers said they experienced the worst freeze they’d seen in over 50 years. Experts said most of the apple crop was lost, but now things are looking up. The apple trees are showing resilience, and even some early ripening. U.V.M. Professor Terence Bradshaw contributes the early maturity to stress from wetness, but he has faith that apple, and cider season, will be just fine.

“I’ve been to orchards that the textbook would say there shouldn’t be a single apple there, and 50, 60, 80% or more of a crop is on those trees.” said Bradshaw

For orchards where apples aren’t coming back as planned, growers are getting crop insurance. This year some orchards are planting vegetables, and planning concert series, hay rides, and corn mazes like they never have before. To find out more, and to check if your favorite orchard will allow customers to pick-their-own, call ahead or go to Vermontapples.org

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.