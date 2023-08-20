UVM women’s soccer downs Merrimack in home opener

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s soccer team started off the home portion of the schedule with a flourish Sunday, downing Merrimack 4-1 at Virtue Field. Four different Cats found the back of the net in the win.

Alyssa Oviedo opened the scoring with her first of the season 27 minutes in, only to see the Warriors level the score before the break. But the second half belonged to Vermont.

The Cats would strike three times in the span of ten minutes and 36 seconds, with Maddie Cronin, Bailey Ayer, and Kate Bossert all opening their accounts on the year.

With the victory, UVM moves to 1-1 on the season.

“After BU, we had a super tough game,” Ayer said. “I was really proud of our team there, and I was really proud of the way that we came out after they ended up tying it 1-1, how we responded to that. I think we did everything that we could and it showed really.”

“It was a little bit of a tough year for us last year with some pretty tough one goal losses,” head coach Kristi Huizenga added. “So for this group to be able to step out and have kind of a commanding win was really needed and especially nice at home.”

