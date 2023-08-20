How to help
What-to-do: Sunday, August 20

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Time now to take a look at what-to-do on this Sunday.

Burlington park rangers are hosting a free outdoor event at Oakledge park today from 12:00 - 4:00 p.m. Burlington’s summer community day is for community members of color to try free summer activities and sports, to network and enjoy the outdoors. With creemees, paddle boarding, bird watching, biking and swimming, you’ll be sure to enjoy the outdoors.

It’s the 2023 Venture Vermont outdoor challenge, and according to organizers, it will be the last of it’s kind. So get out, and get some points! Those hoping to participate can download a score sheet that contains a list of outdoor activities. Each activity is worth a certain number of points. You choose what activities you do, record each activity with the corresponding points, and when you reach 250 points, submit your score sheet and photos. In turn, you will receive a gold V.I.P. coin that gets you free day entry into all Vermont state parks for the current year, and next year.

In Brattleboro today, The North Star Puppets and New England Center for Circus Arts are teaming up to present a festival of puppetry, music, theater, crafts, and food. The first ever family fun festival will take place at NECCA’s trapezium. Shows for families are from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. this evening, but adults who want to stick around can enjoy the hot jam puppet slam. Tickets are by donation.

