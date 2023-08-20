BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Sunday! We’ll see a brighter, warmer day today. The morning starts with some leftover clouds in spots, and we’ve even seen some lingering rain and a couple lightning strikes across sections of northern New York, but high pressure will build in as the day goes on.

It will feel more like summer this afternoon, as temperatures return to the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll see a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky and it won’t be too humid. One thing to note is there will be haze from mainly elevated smoke passing overhead. Air quality is moderate, but there won’t be enough smoke near the ground to significantly impact air quality.

A weak cold front approaches and slides through the area Sunday night into Monday. There won’t be a ton of moisture to work with, so showers will be hit or miss, and generally on the lighter side. A couple spotty showers may linger into Monday. The more noticeable change will be a split in temperatures from north to south. Temperatures will be coolest near the Canadian border Monday afternoon in the upper 60s to low 70s, meanwhile southern areas could approach 80.

It looks like we’ll finally see a pleasant multi-day stretch of weather through the middle of the week as high pressure builds in. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and there will be a refreshing late summer feel to the air. Humidity will be low, and temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to mid 70s each day.

Rain chances return later on in the week, but it looks like they hold off until at least Thursday night.

Have a great day!

-Jess Langlois

