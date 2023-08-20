BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a cool, cloudy day, summer weather returns to close out the weekend. Areas that clear out overnight will have the chance to see some fog develop. Temperatures will fall into the 50s for most, which is where we will start the day on Sunday.

Sunday will feature more sunshine and warmer temperatures returning to the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a slight chance for a few showers Sunday night with a weak cold frontal passage. Monday looks mainly quiet, but another weak front will bring the chance for a few light showers and also cooler temperatures for midweek.

We’ll finally have a nice multi-day stretch of weather by the middle of the week. There will certainly be a late summer/early fall feel to the air with low humidity and temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The nights will be cool and the days will feature a plenty of sun.

Aside from any light showers or sprinkles late Sunday or Monday, our next rain chances hold off until late next week.

Enjoy the rest of the weekend!

-Jess Langlois

