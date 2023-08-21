How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

14 people were shot, one fatally, in the same Milwaukee neighborhood, police say

The scene were nine were shot on Saturday night is seen in Milwaukee.
The scene were nine were shot on Saturday night is seen in Milwaukee.(Source: WISN/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Thirteen people were injured and one was killed in three separate shootings, just blocks from each other, over the weekend, Milwaukee police said.

Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting Sunday near 13th and Mitchell streets around 8:30 p.m., WISN-TV Milwaukee reported.

Police said the victims included a 29-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

Just over an hour later, at 9:45 p.m., a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot a couple of blocks away near 16th and Bruce streets, police said. The shooter was still at large, police said.

That shooting was about two blocks away from a mass shooting that injured nine people near 14th and Burnham streets on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.

Six males and three females, between the ages of 16 and 42, were shot, and all the victims were expected to survive, police said.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and a firearm was recovered by police.

Police did not provide a motive for either of the shootings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

file
Two Vermont businesses get national recognition
Ezra Dillon
Burlington police arrest man for knifepoint robbery
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Granby crash
file
Apple orchards showing promise after May freeze
NanoFest in Tunbridge
Vermont NanoFest puts a spotlight on small brewers

Latest News

This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Judge hands down lengthy sentence to Lucy Letby, the most prolific child killer in modern UK history
A Minneapolis woman says she is at her wit's end after her Kia was stolen for a fourth time...
Woman says her Kia was stolen 4 times in 1 year
A motorist walks out to remove belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded...
Southern California prepares for more floods as post-Tropical Storm Hilary brings more rain
Driver arrested during illegal street activity in Midtown Atlanta.
Driver arrested after doing donuts at busy Atlanta intersection
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act during an...
The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders