Driver crashes into Barre house

Police believe a woman was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when she drove into a house in Barre Monday morning.(Courtesy: Barre City Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police believe a woman was speeding and under the influence of alcohol when she drove into a house in Barre on Monday morning.

Police say Cindy Davis, 61, of Plainfield, was driving on Berlin Street at about 10 a.m. when she crossed into the intersection of Route 62, went over an embankment and sidewalk and hit the front porch of a home on Foss Street.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

No one inside the home was injured.

Police believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash. They say they’re still investigating.

