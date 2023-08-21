How to help
Flood victims in some Vermont communities still waiting on federal assistance

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Vt. (WCAX) - FEMA has already handed out millions of dollars to flood victims around the region, but some, including those in Chelsea, are still waiting on the money.

“We actually got flooded twice,” said Bernard Downing of Chelsea.

Downing said it was the second incident, hours later in the middle of the night, that caused the most significant damage.

“I woke up and I could hear something slapping on the building and what it was was my back shed coming off,” Downing said.

What remains of the shed is piled in Downing’s backyard. Damage from where it ripped away from the house is still being fixed.

About four feet of water flowed through the basement. FEMA officials have been on site. Downing said he’s looking at a price tag between $12,000 and $15,000 for repairs.

“Furnace, water heater, my back shed was totally gone. And when it did that it took metal from my house roof off,” he said.

A total of 17 town roads were damaged in Chelsea. Town officials are also working to get federal assistance.

“It’s going to be high but hopefully FEMA will cover a good portion,” Treasurer Gail Durkee said.

The Edwards Road is still down to one lane in one section where a portion washed down the embankment.

“We have bids out for contractors because it is more than the road crew can do. We don’t have the equipment to do it,” Durkee said.

But progress is being made. The temporary bridge that was built on Route 110 is now open to traffic, and the damaged bridge next to it has been removed.

As residents continue to make repairs, town officials said in some ways, the storm brought people closer.

“We all got together and cleaned out basements and helped people get what they needed,” Durkee said.

FEMA and town officials are scheduled to meet next week. Town officials said at that time, they should have a better idea of how much all the likely repairs will cost and how much they will likely be reimbursed.

