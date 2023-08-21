How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Hartford picks new town manager

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hartford has picked a new town manager.

At Tuesday’s select board meeting, John Haverstock will officially sign his employment contract.

Haverstock mostly recently completed a 14-year tenure as the town manager of Pittsford. He served two elected terms as a town councilor in Connecticut before moving to Vermont and immersing himself in Pittsford.

Haverstock said he’s thrilled about the opportunity and hopes to help the select board realize its goals.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Each year, 5,000 businesses are named to the Inc. magazine list recognizing the fastest-growing...
Vermont businesses recognized among fastest-growing in nation
Ezra Dillon
Burlington police arrest man for knifepoint robbery
File Image
Motorcyclist killed in Granby crash
In May, a late-season freeze made Vermont apple season look grim, but three months later, it’s...
Apple orchards showing promise after May freeze
A Massachusetts man died in New Hampshire while trying to save a woman and her son in river.
Man dies while trying to rescue wife and child from New Hampshire river

Latest News

Nearly a month and a half after flooding damaged parts of our region, federal assistance...
Flood victims in some Vermont communities still waiting on federal assistance
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is awarding more than $4 million in grant money dedicated...
Vt. Transportation Agency awards $4M in bike and pedestrian path grants
Eastern equine encephalitis was recently detected in mosquitoes in Vermont. Our Hailey Morgan...
EEE detected in Vermont mosquitoes; what you need to know to protect your family
Hartford's new town manager will officially sign his employment contract this week.
Hartford picks new town manager
It turns out a missing soil test that halted the approval of Plattsburgh's only waterfront...
Missing test that delayed approval of Plattsburgh waterfront hotel never existed, mayor says