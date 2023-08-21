Hartford picks new town manager

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Hartford has picked a new town manager.

At Tuesday’s select board meeting, John Haverstock will officially sign his employment contract.

Haverstock mostly recently completed a 14-year tenure as the town manager of Pittsford. He served two elected terms as a town councilor in Connecticut before moving to Vermont and immersing himself in Pittsford.

Haverstock said he’s thrilled about the opportunity and hopes to help the select board realize its goals.

